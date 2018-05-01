Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 24-year-old Huddersfield man who carried out a stabbing at a leisure complex in Bradford has been warned he faces an inevitable prison sentence later this year.

Jenson Williams, of Scott Vale, Deighton, appeared before a judge at Bradford Crown Court and pleaded guilty to wounding 18-year-old Jacey Collier with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

Before Williams formally admitted the offence his barrister Andrew Dallas told Judge Jonathan Rose that his client wanted to accept being the person who had stabbed the complainant in the abdomen.

It is understood that the stabbing on April 8 last year took place at the Frame 2 leisure complex on Feather Road in Bradford.

No details were revealed about the extent of Mr Collier’s injuries and Judge Rose agreed to adjourn Williams’ sentence until after a trial of three other Huddersfield men who currently face a charge of conspiracy to wound Mr Collier with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

Their trial, which could last up to five days, is expected to start on September 10 and Williams was granted conditional bail to appear back at the Crown Court for his sentence at the end of that hearing.

Judge Rose said he was prepared to grant Williams bail in the meantime, but told him: “A custodial sentence is inevitable in the circumstances, but that cannot happen until the trial is concluded.”