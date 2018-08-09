Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A homeless man who punched a fellow hostel resident because he was paranoid that he had been touching his personal belongings has been sentenced.

The attack happened in the computer room at the Clare Hill hostel in the early hours of June 23.

Luke Grogan pleaded guilty to an offence of assault by beating at an earlier hearing held at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

They were told that the victim Gary Hamilton was sat down at a terminal with his back to Grogan who was at another computer listening to some music.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said: “A short while later Mr Hamilton heard music being played, turned and saw Grogan staring at him.

“Grogan then approached him, made some remarks to him to the effect of ‘look into my eyes’, and then struck Mr Hamilton in the face with his left fist causing him to recoil.”

Magistrates were told that the victim left and sought safety in the staff office where police were called.

In interview Grogan, now living at Milton Walk in Dewsbury, claimed that Mr Hamilton had been in his room looking at pictures of his family.

He said he’d reported that his bedroom door was broken but it hadn’t been fixed.

Mr Bozman said: “When asked how he knew it was the victim Grogan said: ‘It’s just an allegation, I don’t know if it’s true or not. He made comments about me and my family.’”

Grogan claimed that Mr Hamilton spat at him during their encounter but the hostel’s CCTV footage showed no evidence of this.

A previous hearing at the Huddersfield court was told that Grogan had experienced problems with people coming into his room, using the toilet and moving things about.

Magistrates were told that he had anger management issues and had assaulted his mother-in-law a month previously.

His solicitor Catherine McCullough said: “It was a single blow, not premeditated and Mr Grogan has expressed his remorse.

“It was an isolated incident in terms of this complainant.

“Mr Grogan has some mental health difficulties and was experiencing difficulties with his relationship and other issues at the time and that’s what led to this offence.”

Magistrates sentenced the 27-year-old to a community order.

This includes 15 rehabilitation activity days aimed at addressing various issues including his anger management.

He will have to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.