Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man wanted over a nasty attack on his partner was arrested as he tried to board a plane to Tenerife.

Jason Goacher from Meltham cut off the electronic tag monitoring his whereabouts and headed to Leeds Bradford Airport.

He had been on bail following an assault on his partner which was overhead by a police operator after the victim hid her mobile phone under a pillow in her bedroom.

The call handler overheard her screaming and pleading as he repeatedly hit her and threatened to slit her throat.

Goacher, who met the victim in Tenerife and was once jailed for an assault over there, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court via a prison video link.

The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to an offence of assault by beating.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

The Huddersfield court heard that the incident happened on March 15 at his partner’s home in Church Terrace, Holmfirth.

They had both been drinking and rowed over some medical forms the victim, who suffers from epilepsy, had signed.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said: “He hit her in her face, causing to a cut to her lip.

“Then he pushed her onto the bed and grabbed her around the throat, making it very difficult for her to breathe.”

Next Goacher dragged her off the bed and left the bedroom.

She grabbed her mobile phone, dialled 999 and was connected to a police operator when he returned.

Mr Wills said: “While she was still engaged in a conversation with the emergency services operator she hid the phone under her pillow.

“He hit her repeatedly then came back and continued to assault her. He threw a glass of wine at her and the contents went onto the wall behind her.

“He continued to assault her, calling her a slut and said that he would slit her throat and this disturbance was heard by the operator.”

Police attended and Goacher, of Pavilion Way, was arrested from the house.

He initially denied assault, claiming that his partner had hit him and he was defending himself.

Goacher labelled her a “drama queen” and said that the pleading the call handler heard was her begging him not to take the dog out, the court was told.

Magistrates heard that he had 33 offences to his name and in 2010 was jailed in Tenerife following an assault there.

They were told that the couple’s relationship ended following the attack and he was given police bail with conditions not to contact her or go to her home.

Do you want news alerts on Whatsapp? The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story. If you'd like to receive alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your contacts as 'Examiner'. Your phone number won't be shared.

But he flouted these terms and was arrested from Leeds Bradford Airport as he tried to leave the country and return to the Canary Island where he had lived for years and met the victim.

His solicitor Ian Whiteley said: “He tried to leave the country because he thought that he case had been dropped and because the complainant had made a retraction statement.

“He was going to go back to Tenerife to get away from the situation and cut off his electronic (curfew monitoring) tag and went to the airport.

“There he was about to board a plane and got lifted for breaching his bail conditions.

“He was initially arrested for a first breach of bail and it was only when he disclosed to the officers that he’d destroyed his tag and was about to leave the country that the officers realised he’d committed a second breach of bail.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Goacher was arrested and taken to Leeds Magistrates’ Court last Friday where he admitted the breach and was remanded into custody.

Mr Whiteley said of the assault: “The complainant is a person who likes to consume a large amount of alcohol and he states that she had drunk a large amount on this day.

“At one point he was defending himself but accepts that this act of self-defence went too far.”

Magistrates ordered a full probation report ahead of his sentencing on April 19.

He was remanded into custody until then and will be produced at the court for the hearing.