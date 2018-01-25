Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neighbours have paid tribute to a 57-year-old man who died in hospital after he was found collapsed in the garden of his home in Mirfield.

He was named locally as Bob Cowie who ran his own building company Oz Build Construction. He was born in October 1960.

Police and the ambulance service were called to Water Royd Crescent on Wednesday evening after concerns were expressed for his safety.

A passerby spotted Mr Cowie who had collapsed in his front garden – and was said to be clutching leaves in his hand. He was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary by ambulance but later died.

One neighbour who didn’t want to be named said: “He had lived on this street for over 20 years.

“He had been married but it was some time ago and he had a daughter in her early to mid 20s.

“He was a grafter who was up and away early every morning. He was a self-employed builder who had played rugby in Australia. He kept himself to himself.

“He hadn’t been well for some time and had been quite poorly.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said yesterday (Wed) : “Enquiries are at an early stage and ongoing but the death is not being treated at suspicious.”