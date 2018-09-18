Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Halifax man who crashed a decommissioned ambulance into a level crossing barrier in North Yorkshire and then abandoned the vehicle on the railway tracks has had his case adjourned for a week by a judge.

Shane Hughes, 41, made his first appearance before Bradford Crown Court today (Tues) following the collision near Kildwick in July.

It is understood that Hughes, of Ramsgate Street, was being pursued by police officers after driving away from the scene of a fatal collision involving two other vehicles on the A65.

It was believed that the ambulance had been in convoy with a crudely converted flatbed truck which collided with a Peugeot vehicle resulting in the death of a 28-year-old male passenger in the car.

Last month Hughes pleaded guilty during a hearing at Skipton Magistrates Court to charges of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and endangering the safety of persons on the railway.

Hughes, who is on conditional bail, appeared before Judge Jonathan Rose this morning, but his barrister Stephen Wood asked for the hearing to be adjourned until next Wednesday after highlighting the fact that his client had "a fairly extensive psychiatric history".

Hughes is currently facing a further allegation of burglary and Mr Wood explained that he wanted further time to discuss that matter with his client.

Judge Rose agreed to adjourn the case and he extended Hughes' bail until next week.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said at the time of the incident that the decommissioned ambulance had used its blue lights during the pursuit and the railway line had to be closed for the vehicle to be recovered.