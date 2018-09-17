Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A inquest has opened into a man who died after falling from a bridge on the M62 on Thursday.

Police were called to Rainbow Bridge, Scammonden Water , that morning after reports of concern for the safety of a man.

Asst Coroner Oliver Longstaff heard at Bradford Coroner's Court that moments later 29-year-old Muhammed Wajid, a voluntary mental health patient at Lynfield Mount Hospital in Bradford, fell from the 120ft bridge sustaining fatal injuries.

Police closed the motorway in both directions as they dealt with the incident with the Westbound carriageway remaining closed until 2pm.

The court heard he had been found at Scammonden the day before his death. On Thursday he went missing, hired a cab to the bridge and fell to his death.

Mr Longstaff adjourned the inquest to a future date.