A man who climbed onto the roof of a house in Halifax after reportedly being confronted by paedophile hunters has denied sexual grooming charges.

Part of the incident at a house in Ripon Street last month was live-streamed on Facebook and police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene.

The 30-year-old man was eventually talked down after five hours on the roof and on Monday he appeared before a judge at Bradford Crown Court via a video link to HMP Leeds where he is currently remanded in custody.

Paul Farrell, of no fixed abode, entered not guilty pleas to two allegations that he attempted to meet girl under 16 following sexual grooming and a further allegation of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child for the purpose of sexual gratification.

Farrell pleaded guilty to another charge of damaging the house roof.

Judge Neil Davey QC fixed a trial date for November 8 in Farrell’s case and told him via the video link that he would remain in custody in the meantime.