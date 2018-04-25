Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who breached a restraining order and a suspended sentence by contacting his ex has been locked up again.

Aaran Barden, who stabbed his ex in the neck with a Stanley knife and hit her in the face with a racket last year, had only been out of custody for TWO DAYS when he called her.

The 25-year-old repeatedly called and texted the 43-year-old woman over the course of four days, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, said: “At 6.40am on February 9, she received a call from a number she didn’t recognise. She picked up and he said: ‘Hello, it’s me’.

“They had a relatively short conversation in which he apologised for everything.

“She said she was tired and wanted to go back to sleep. He enquired if she was with another male.

“He told her not to tell anyone he called.”

Barden, of no fixed abode, then texted: “Nice to hear your voice. Just to let you know, I have this hotel room for another night.”

Hoping to avoid bumping into him in Huddersfield town centre, she replied: “Then where are you going?”

She also texted: “Your new bird tried to contact me.”

He replied the next day saying he was going to stay at his mum’s and two hours later he texted: “Who tried to contact you? I only got out on Wednesday.”

At another point, he texted: “Sorry for contacting you – big mistake.” She also had three missed calls from the number.

When he was arrested on February 21, he denied contacting her, blaming it on “his friend John who may have texted by accident.”

The victim said the incident caused her “increased anxiety and stress.”

On February 7, he had been sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, for two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He had also assaulted a police officer attending the scene in a house on Abbey Road in Fartown. The restraining order was put in place at the sentencing hearing.

Barden pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order, failure to surrender and breaching a suspended sentence.

Peter Byrne, mitigating, described his client as “vulnerable especially in a homeless situation” and said that the couple had been in a five-year relationship, with the woman even sending money into prison to assist him.

Judge Penelope Belcher said that Barden was “trying to test the water” which he had “no right to do” and told him that his ex being with another man “is quite frankly none of your business.”

Sentencing him to 18 months’ imprisonment, the judge said: “I hope on your release you will be able to put matters behind you and leave the woman alone.”

She also ordered Barden to pay a £115 victim surcharge.