Man who staged vile dirty protest in his jail cell is back in court again

A man who staged a dirty protest in his prison cell was arrested hours later after allegedly causing a nuisance at Huddersfield Methodist Mission.

Simon Spencer smeared his own excrement in a police cell and ate some of it after being arrested for his drunk and disorderly behaviour in the town centre last Saturday.

He stripped naked in St Peter’s Gardens and threw a can towards a group of people, forcing police to arrest him.

While in custody he smeared the first cell he was in with faeces and then put his clothing down the toilet of a second cell, causing it to overflow.

When the 44-year-old appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on Monday he became abusive and had to be removed from the secure glass dock after spitting at him.

Magistrates were told that just hours after his release from custody he attended at the Mission on Lord Street.

There he allegedly used threatening behaviour towards man and caused some damage.

Spencer, of no fixed address, was disruptive when he appeared in the dock for a second time in days.

He removed his top, claimed to be a Rastafarian and shouted: “I’m NFA – don’t give a f***k.”

Spencer was taken away again during the proceedings when he made a lewd comment towards the court legal adviser.

His solicitor Carl Kingsley did not enter any pleas on his behalf.

He asked magistrates to adjourn the case for eight weeks in order for him to obtain a psychiatric report to determine if he is fit for the matter to proceed.

Magistrates agreed to an adjournment until October 11 and bailed Spencer to a family member’s address in Brighouse.