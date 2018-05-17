Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who stole from his grandmother failed to comply with his community order.

Michael Watson was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work following his conviction for conspiracy to defraud.

The 33-year-old was handed the punishment by magistrates last December after withdrawing £200 from his grandma’s account without permission.

He appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody after failing to show for his unpaid work induction appointments on December 28 and January 8 this year.

Watson, of Princess Crescent in Dewsbury, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the terms of his community order.

Daniel Metcalfe, mitigating, explained that his client was given permission to use his grandmother’s bank card but exceeded her authorisation when he withdrew £200.

He said that the reason he missed his unpaid work sessions was due to his relationship with a woman who had suffered terrible domestic violence at the hands of her ex-partner.

Mr Metcalfe explained: “It’s been a difficult start of the year. There’s been threats of violence and she’s had a panic alarm installed.

“He’s been housebound with her to protect and reassure her.

“He does concede that he’s had his head in the sand as regards to this order. Perhaps he’s been naive as to the situation he’s found himself in.”

Magistrates extended Watson’s community order by six months to give him the opportunity to comply with it.

They added 40 extra hours of unpaid work as punishment and ordered him to pay £50 towards prosecution costs.