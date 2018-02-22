Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused of threatening to rip his ex’s head off and destroy her life has appeared in court again.

Gary Walsh allegedly bombarded his former partner with thousands of messages and tried to found out where she was living when she moved out of the area.

The 32-year-old denies charges of harassment and assault and faces trial at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on April 5.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told the Huddersfield court that the couple’s relationship ended after Walsh grabbed the victim by the neck and pinned her against a wardrobe.

After she moved out he allegedly sent her numerous menacing and threatening messages and vowed to find out her new address.

He allegedly told his ex that if he found out she was cheating on him he would “rip her f*****g head off.”

Mr Wills told magistrates that he made threats to damage her car and destroy her life, telling her: “You are proper making me want to do something bad.”

Magistrates agreed to an application by Walsh’s solicitor to grant him conditional bail.

He must live and sleep at his address in Rowan Avenue Mews, Netherton, and abide by an electronically-monitored curfew between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

Walsh was banned from entering Lowerhouses, where the complainant works, and Oakes and cannot contact two named witnesses.