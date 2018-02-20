Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The body of a man found at a moorland beauty spot has been formally identified.

The discovery was made at Dovestones Reservoir at the foot of Saddleworth Moor, between Holmfirth and Greenfield, at the weekend.

Officers were called at 10.50am on Sunday after the body was found.

Greater Manchester Police have now confirmed the body is that of Bernard Gaunt, 51, who was reported missing from his home in Oldham last month. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The man has been formally identified as 51-year-old Bernard Gaunt and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

“A file will be passed to the coroner.”

Mr Gaunt was last seen on Friday, January 26, at the reservoir. Officers and the police helicopter were all deployed and joined by mountain rescue teams in the search for him.