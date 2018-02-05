Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of a dog which killed a 52-year-old man refused to co-operate with a dog warden just days before the tragedy occurred, a court heard.

Alex, a five-year-old bull terrier type dog, mauled David Ellam, a former lollipop man, in a vicious attack outside his home in Sheepridge witnessed by shocked neighbours who daren’t approach it for fear of it attacking them.

The dog’s owner, Aaron Joseph, 30, of Hopkinson Road, Sheepridge, denied owning a dog which caused death whilst it was dangerously out of control.

Prosecutor Richard Walters, opening the trial to a jury at Leeds Crown Court, said the incident took place on August 15, 2016, in the rear garden of a group of flats on Riddings Road, where both the defendant and the deceased then lived.

Mr Walters said the defendant had been told by Kirklees Council to take a number of measures to control the dog following a series of incidents dating back to 2012 in which Alex had bitten various people, most of them neighbours.

He said that when the dog warden Tina Shaw arrived at Joseph’s home on August 10 “the defendant was uncooperative. He argued with Ms Shaw that Alex had done nothing wrong and said she was not a vicious dog.

“It became clear during this discussion that he had done nothing to comply with the control order. He had not, despite his earlier claim, had the dog microchipped nor had she been neutered...

“The prosecution say this is a straightforward case. The defendant was the owner of a dog which, whilst it seems to have been submissive to him, it had on numerous occasions demonstrated aggression towards third parties.

“The defendant should have been well aware of these previous incidents – he had spoken to Emmy Wade following the attack on her, he apologised to Lionel Brown and Tommy Li following attacks on them and he was spoken to by the council following the incident involving the workman, John Sykes.

“These previous incidents can have left the defendant without any real doubt about the dog’s temperament and the danger that it posed. While the attack on Mr Ellam was the worst attack by this dog, it was not, the Crown says, a sudden, out of character incident but came as the culmination of a series of attacks on passers-by and neighbours.

“Despite his knowledge of the dog’s behaviour the defendant did little to control it. For nearly four years he had totally ignored a control order made by the magistrates’ Court and to make matters worse he kept the dog in a pen in the garden of the flats where it could see people passing by.

“Even days before Mr Ellam lost his life the defendant was still being unco-operative with the council’s dog wardens.

“Whilst he clearly did not intend Mr Ellam’s death and he may now genuinely regret it the fact is that this attack occurred through his failure to take adequate steps to control a dog he knew to be dangerous.

“The death of David Ellam was an entirely avoidable event caused by the behaviour of Aaron Joseph.”

The court heard that following the attack the dog was seized and examined by David Ryan, a certified clinical animal behaviourist who specialises in dog behaviour.

Mr Walters said his conclusion was that whilst he felt the exact extent of the attack on Mr Ellam could not have been predicted Mr Ryan concluded that with her history it was entirely predictable that without steps being taken to prevent her from doing so she would inflict serious injuries on a member of the public at or near her home address.”

The defendant was arrested following the incident and interviewed by police before Mr Ellam had died.

Mr Walters said; “He claimed Alex was timid 95% of the time although he accepted she did bark.

“He said she had not been remotely vicious. He said that what had happened that day made him feel sick and he wouldn’t wish it on his worst enemy. He said he thought from what he’d seen that day that he cannot have known his own dog.”

The case continues.