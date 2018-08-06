The video will start in 8 Cancel

Balaclava clad intruders and a man being woken by someone in his home at 2am.

Just two of the frightening crimes reported to Huddersfield police this week.

Organised by area, we've got the details of the dates, times and offences committed, from burglaries to criminal damage, damage to cars, attempted break-ins and more.

Anyone with any information on the incidents listed below is advised to report what they know to police via 101.

The Neighbourhood and Home Watch Network is the largest crime prevention movement in England and Wales, with 2.3m member households.

They aim to bring neighbours together to create strong, friendly, active communities where crime and anti-social behaviour are less likely to happen.

To join your nearest Neighbourhood Watch group, visit the Our Watch website and register your details. You will then receive community alert messages direct to your inbox.

HUDDERSFIELD

July 14 at 4.09 am: A barrel was snapped off a driver’s door lock on a Ford Transit panel van parked on Manchester Road, power tools were stolen and thieves fled the scene.

July 18 in the late evening: A Whyte mountain bike was stolen from a houseboat moored in Aspley wharf marina.

July 19 at 2pm: A brick was used to smash the offside front window of an Audi A3 at The Aspley causing damage to the roof in the process. Thieves made an untidy search and stole cash from the centre console.

GOLCAR

July 16 at 10pm: A Toyota Rav4 was entered on driveway on Banks Crescent, an untidy search was made and cash was stolen from within.

HOLMFIRTH

July 11 at 5.45pm: A building was entered through Tesco fencing on Stoney Bank. A vehicle and trailer was stolen with 1000 litre water tank and jet wash on board, this was towed away.

NEW MILL

July 15 at 2pm: A property was entered on Sheffield Road via an open upstairs window believe by climbing drainpipe, an untidy search was made and jewellery was stolen from within, exit via ground floor kitchen window.

SHELLEY

July 16 at in the early hours of the morning: Grounds of a farm on Woodhouse were entered, burglars climbed on the roof of the outbuilding, removed tiles from the roof, discarding the tiles in the field. No entry was gained to outbuilding and suspects make off.

JACKSON BRIDGE

July 16 at 4pm: Approach premises from the rear on Hepworth Road and smash outer pane of double glazed window, no entry was gained, victim believes that suspects have stood on ledge in order to commit this offence, suspects make off.

DENBY DALE

July 11 at 9pm: A Fiat Panda parked on a drive on Thorpes Avenue had fuel syphoned from the tank, thieves made off with the same.

BRADLEY

July 8 at 1.10pm: Suspects wearing balaclavas and carrying crowbars attempt to break into a property on Bradley Road without success, make off in CMW 335.

FARTOWN

July 11 at 10.50am: A crowbar was used to smash glass of rear UVC patio door on Ashmere Grove, an untidy search was made and unspecified items were stolen, house alarm is activated and intruders make off in vehicle.

RASTRICK

July 12 at 2.05am: Victim is woken by suspect in his bedroom on Clough Lane, victim chased intruder downstairs and outside where a second suspect is waiting, Suspect leaves in a grey BMW 540.

NETHEROYD HILL

July 12 at 6.15 am: Climb onto garage roof on Fixby Park Drive, prise open UPVC window gaining entry, make an untidy search and steal pillowcase and a Royobi circular saw.

July 19 at 11am: A property on Cowcliffe Hill Road is entered by unknown means, thieves go to bedroom, open drawers and leave having taken nothing.

BRADLEY

July 19 at 11pm: Suspect stole a t-shirt and photo frame belonging to the victim on Elm Court, property was recovered by the owner.

BIRKBY

July 8 at 4pm: A rear light was damaged and a roof rack stolen from a Vauxhall Astra hatchback on Kingcliffe Road.

July 9 at 2.47pm: Burglars went to rear of property on George Avenue, move CCTV on wall, climb onto roof, lever open bathroom window, enter, make untidy search of bedrooms and steal handbag, purses and cash.

July 13 at 10pm: An insecure Mercedes was entered on the road side on Beechfield Road, a tidy search was made and a holdall was stolen and personal accessories.

EDGERTON

July 10 at 8.25 am: A property on Syringa Street was entered via an insecure patio door, smashed window of inner door, entered, searched rooms and stole computers, games, camera equipment, jewellery and mobile phones.

ALMONDBURY

July 12 at 9am: A property on Tolson Grange was entered by unknown means and two padlocks and keys were stolen.

July 13 at 12.44 am: Two males are seen loitering around a van on Waterloo Rise, suspect believed to open the van doors using unknown means before making off on foot.

DALTON

July 9 at 3pm: A garden was entered on Harpe Inge and a child’s bike was stolen and a football.

July 12 at 9.30Pm: A Ford Transit van was broken into via driver’s door and battery chargers were stolen from Dalton Bank Road.

July 12 at 10.30pm: A Ford Transit van was broken into on Regent Road and commercial power tools were stolen.

July 18 at 2am: A Blackstone mountain bike was stolen from Ridgeway by cutting chain securing to a lamp post and making off with the same.

OAKES

July 12 at 10pm: A locked Nissan Qashqai parked on a drive on Ryndleside was entered and an ipod and USB cable were stolen.

BIRCHENCLIFFE

July 13 at 7.45 am: Front and rear number plates were stolen from a Vauxhall Corsa parked on a drive at Garden Centre on Hill Road.

CROSLAND MOOR

July 17 at 4.32 am: Property is car showroom on Manchester Road, suspects access the property through a window covered with roller shutter, make untidy search, finding keys belonging to vehicles of high value which are then stolen.

July 19 at 1pm: A break in Moorside Avenue via a ground floor window causing damage to the frame and handle, burglars entered and made an untidy search and stole a clock.