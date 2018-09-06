Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A planned operation to arrest suspected members of a far-right terror group led to the arrests of two people from the Calderdale area.

A man and woman in their early twenties were both questioned on suspicion of being a member of neo-Nazi group National Action.

The two were among five people arrested by police in the West Midlands following a planned operation and raids on properties across the country.

A 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman from Halifax were held in a police station in the West Midlands following the arrests yesterday (Weds). Two men aged 22 and 28 from Birmingham, and a 17-year-old boy from Nottingham, were also arrested.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "The arrests were carried out by West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit in conjunction with CTP North East and East Midlands CTIU.

"A number of properties are being searched in connection with the arrests.

"The arrests were pre-planned and intelligence-led."

National Action were the first far-right group to be proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the Home Secretary in 2016, after they openly praised the murder of Batley & Spen MP Jo Cox .