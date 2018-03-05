Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man wrapped an electrical cord around his girlfriend’s neck and told her: “I could end your life if I wanted to” , a court heard.

The victim said she struggled to breathe when Anton George attacked her and held his hand over her nose and mouth.

During another alleged attack the 26-year-old is said to have pulled her by her hair extensions and called her names.

He is also accused of causing damage to her property by punching the living room door, smashing the glass door of the oven and throwing a stone through a window.

George, of Bishop’s Court in Berry Brow, denies two charges of assault and criminal damage.

Kirklees magistrates told him that his trial will be held at the Huddersfield court on July 5.

He was bailed with the conditions that he does not contact the complainant nor go to Lawton Street in Primrose Hill.