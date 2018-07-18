Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk man caused trains to be delayed for more than two hours when he sat down on the tracks near Deighton Railway Station.

Paul Keen cost a railway company almost £6,000 when he stumbled into the prohibited area after downing beer and whisky at a party.

The inebriated 48-year-old lost his shoe and cap when he fell 8ft down to the tracks as he tried unsuccessfully to make his way home.

Keen, of Bradford Road in Fartown, pleaded guilty to obstructing an engine or carriage using the railway.

Natalie Chapman, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates that the offence occurred at 11.30pm on April 14.

She said: “Due to a trespasser on the tracks towards Deighton Railway Station the trains had to slow down to a crawling speed until the person was sighted.

“A second train was then sent to check the area next to the track and had to conduct an emergency stop to avoid hitting the defendant.”

A member of train staff alighted from the train and stood with Keen until police arrived and could smell alcohol on his breath.

Miss Chapman said: “The defendant almost fell over and was extremely drunk. He was missing one shoe and had scratches and cuts to his arms.”

Magistrates were told that passengers suffered delays totalling 135 minutes because of Keen, costing Network Rail £5,920.

Keen told police that he’d been to a friend’s house party and didn’t know why he was on the tracks.

Miss Chapman added: “The defendant was three miles from where he had been drinking and in the opposite direction to his home.

“He couldn’t recall why he was there, how he gained entry and didn’t see any no trespassing signs.”

She added that the impact on train companies that night was severe due to the time and costs involved.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, explained that his client had been at a party and drunk three or four cans of beer.

He told magistrates: “Then somebody got the whisky out and that’s the last he can remember.

“He was walking home and there was a cycle track which ran down the side of the railway station.

“Then he fell in some brambles, lost his cap, lost his shoes and lost his jacket with all of his cards in.

“He climbed down, fell 8ft and couldn’t get back up so he sat at the side of the track and that’s when the train came and he was arrested.

“The next day he got his cap back, got his shoes back and got his credit cards back.”

Chairman Brian Hughes told Keen that the “funniness of the situation was outweighed by the seriousness.”

He said to him: “You’ve cost a lot of people a lot of money.

“We’ve got train drivers doing their jobs and probably frightened to death because of people like you.”

Ordering Keen to pay £700 compensation to Network Rail, Mr Hughes added: “It’s probably the most expensive drink you’ll have.”