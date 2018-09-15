The video will start in 8 Cancel

A drunk man arrested after causing a scene outside KFC doesn't mix well with alcohol, a court was told.

Waqas Hussain has a record littered with drink-related offences, Kirklees magistrates heard.

His latest offence occurred shortly before 9pm near to the Huddersfield town centre branch of the fast food chain.

Police were called to the New Street premises by the town's CCTV operators on August 28.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said: “There was an incident outside KFC and some confrontational behaviour was shown by Hussain.

“The officers arrived and he ran away but was detained. He seemed to be unsteady on his feet and showing classic signs of having consumed alcohol.

“He wasn't cooperative, swearing towards the officers and was arrested.”

At the time of the incident 32-year-old Hussain was subject to a suspended prison sentence made three weeks earlier for dishonesty matters.

He pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public and had several previous convictions related to this, magistrates were told.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, said: “Clearly Mr Hussain and alcohol do not mix particularly well.

“He and alcohol shouldn't be together because there's not a good outcome.”

Magistrates fined Hussain, of Savile Road in Dewsbury , £40 and told him to pay £70 victim surcharge.

They extended his suspended jail term by six months as punishment