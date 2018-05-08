Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man arrested over his aggressive behaviour towards a group of women claimed that they hurled racist abuse at one of his friends.

Adam Smith was taken into custody over the incident in Huddersfield town centre in the early hours of April 15.

He was out celebrating his birthday when his row with the women got out of control.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones explained that police were on routine patrol in Cross Church Street at 1.30am due to the street lights not being illuminated at that time.

They discovered an ongoing disturbance involving 23-year-old Smith.

Mrs Jones said: “He was with a group of females and seemed to be causing annoyance to them and was repeatedly getting up close to them.

“The officers intervened, he became abusive and aggressive towards them and was arrested because of his demeanour.

“At the time he was still making derogatory comments towards them.”

Smith pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly behaviour when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, explained that her client had been out celebrating his birthday that night but wasn’t drunk.

She said: “He was out with a group of friends when they passed a group of females.

“One of the men with him was racially abused by the females so the group started to prevaricate with them.

“He was trying to explain (to police) what was going on and that racial comments should not be tolerated.”

But because of his behaviour Smith, of Teddington Avenue in Dalton, ended up being taken to Huddersfield Police Station and being detained for some time.

Mrs Kidd added that following the incident one of the police officers attended the bars and clubs in Huddersfield and asked for Smith to be refused entry.

She told magistrates that this appeared to be an “excessive response” to what happened.

They handed him a 12-month conditional discharge, meaning that he will escape punishment if he stays out of trouble for the next year.

He will still have to pay £85 court costs and £20 victim surcharge.