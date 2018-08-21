Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As you drive along the M62 at Scammonden you will probably have noticed lorry trailers decked with huge adverts.

You may be thinking: a) that's illegal and b) the farmer must be raking it in.

And you'd be wrong on both counts.

Because according to Steve Quinn, whose company Active Vehicles places the trailers with adverts on land next to the UK's motorways, it is legal and the landowners don't make a penny from it.

But councils have not been a fan of Mr Quinn's enterprise.

Indeed Calderdale Council took Liversedge farmer Graham France to court over his right to host an advertising trailer – supplied by Active Vehicles – on his land next to the M62, at Brighouse.

The council took the case from the magistrates court to the High Court, losing the case and cash at every stage.

Neighbouring Kirklees Council has threatened to remove banners which have been installed without advertisement consent. But the council has admitted it may not pursue certain cases because of the potential expense involved.

Are these adverts legal?

According to Active Vehicles they're legal — so long as the landowners hosting the trailers aren't making money directly from the adverts.

In other words, the primary use of the trailer cannot be advertising.

Mr Quinn and Mr France endured two years of stress battling Calderdale Council through the courts.

But Mr Quinn says it has paid off as a legal precedent was established.

He told the Examiner: "It was necessary to have that legal precedent in 2010 — before that it was a grey area...

"We were persecuted then completely vindicated. That established the business model."

Mr Quinn added: "It's important to get the legal clarification. Once we were vindicated in the courts the farmers had confidence."

How much does it cost?

For a truck and use of the land it costs £525 a month with a minimum term of three months.

So if the farmers aren't making any money why would they bother?

Because they get free use of a large mobile container, be it a wagon trailer or a shipping container.

As the Active Vehicle website says: "Primarily the farmer has full, free and unrestricted use of his chosen vehicle. He is fully entitled to use this vehicle anywhere on his farm."

It adds: "The advertising is secondary."

Aren't they a bit of an eyesore?

Mr Quinn said: "If you're looking for something to take umbrage about you could feel that."

He added: "The motorway isn't a very pretty thing."