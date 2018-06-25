The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New figures from the National Child Measurement Programme show that 20% of Year 6 children (those aged 10 and 11) in England are considered obese, while a further 34% are overweight.

Similarly, 9% of Reception-aged children (four and five year olds) across the country are obese, and another 22% are heavier than they should be.

However, in many areas the rate of childhood obesity and excess weight is much higher.

For example, kids in Camberwell Green in Southwark are the most likely in England to be obese or overweight.

A shocking 33% of 10 and 11 year old children in the ward are considered obese, while a further 51% are overweight.



Similarly, 18% of four and five year olds in Camberwell Green are obese, and another 34% are heavier than they should be.

Meanwhile, Wilmslow East in Cheshire East has the lowest proportion of childhood obesity and excess weight in the country.

There, just 3% of Reception kids and 7% of those in Year 6 are clinically obese, while a further 13% of four and five year olds and 17% of 10 and 11 year olds are overweight.

You can see how your ward compares by typing in your postcode here.