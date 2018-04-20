Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marstons Chicken Shop is open for business – despite what Google might say.

Staff at the popular takeaway in Leeds Road, Bradley, were shocked when customers started ringing up asking if they had shut down.

A search on Google revealed in a big red banner that Marstons was “permanently closed.”

Shop supervisor Louise Falck said Friday lunchtimes is the busiest time of the week for workplace orders – and the phone had been pretty quiet since they opened at 10.30am.

“Usually we get lots of orders and the phone never stops ringing but this morning the phone calls we got were from people asking if we were closed,” said Louise.

“It seems to have been quieter all week and we don’t know how long this has been up there.”

The Google search says: “ Marstons Chicken Shop is recorded closed at this location. If it’s incorrectly closed, please report it.”

Marstons, run by the family of founder John Marston for more than 30 years, have reported the error to Google but Louise said: “We don’t know how long it will take to change it.”

Louise said the heatwave can’t be blamed for a drop-off in customers and added: “Whatever happens people still want their chicken and chips!”