He’s at the cutting edge when it comes to charity fundraisers.

Martial arts teacher and self defence instructor Yusuf Uddin has set himself the challenge of performing 5,000 sword strikes – a move used in Aikido – during a 24-hour period.

Yusuf, 37, who will use a 1kg “bokken” or wooden sword to perform the “suburi” or striking motion, aims to raise hundreds of pounds for Save the Children.

Yusuf said he would begin the challenge during the day when he is fasting for Ramadan.

Repeatedly performing the striking motion with full force will tell on his hands, back and forearms, Yusuf said. He will also be fasting during the day, meaning his energy levels will be lower than normal.

He said: “The challenge will be hard. However, what adds even greater intensity to this already difficult challenge is it will be done during the month of Ramadan.

“Ramadan is a very special time for Muslims around the world. It is not only a time that you abstain from food and drink but a special time where you try to develop spiritually and help those less fortunate.”

The challenge will take place on Friday, June 1. Yusuf will begin the challenge at his home in Birchencliffe and continue throughout the day before completing the last 1,000 sword strikes at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association’s Huddersfield North Mosque, Baitul Tauhid, at Lower Fitzwilliam Street.

Yusuf. who works for the Valuation Office, is a qualified instructor in self defence and martial arts. He took up the sport in 2001 and regularly holds free community classes.

“I coach a lot of kids and I thought it would be really good to give something back to benefit children,” he said. “The charity that came to mind was Save the Children. I also wanted to set an example to my students.”

To support Yusuf go to www.gofundme.com/5-000-bokken-suburi-challenge