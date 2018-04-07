Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An addict was attacked with machetes by a masked gang after police seized their drugs in a raid on his home.

Jak Buckley helped dealers by storing nearly £2,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine, which was confiscated during a police raid and he was charged with possession with intent to supply herion and crack cocaine.

Buckley, of Willwood Avenue, Quarmby, believed the attack was ‘payback’ for losing the drugs.

Eight months on, the 22-year-old is still “petrified” to leave his home and loved ones fear he has developed agoraphobia, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Andrew Dallas, mitigating, said: “The owners of the drugs were not pleased at losing the drugs and they turned to the person who was holding them seeking redress.

“He had a window broken in May or June, which he reported to the police. His belief was that was connected, but he could not be sure.

“On the morning of July 15, two motor scooters came to his home. There were four people wearing helmets armed with machetes.”

Mr Dallas said that Buckley recognised their voices and the males forced their way into his home, chasing him upstairs and leaving him with several lacerations before fleeing.

He added: “He called the police but could not bring himself to do more than say what happened. This was extreme violence and he was too frightened to say who they were.”

His mother and girlfriend, who sat in the public gallery throughout the hearing, had to persuade him to go outside to go to the doctor as the doctor would not come to him.

Mr Dallas described Buckley, who is on benefits, as “restricted and isolated” and “living quite a pathetic life.”

Louise Pryke, prosecuting, said police acting on intelligence had executed a search warrant at the defendant’s house at 9am on March 21 last year.

They found 28 grams of heroin, of 43% purity and a street value of £1,400, and crack cocaine, of 86% purity and a street value of £375, in plastic bags. They also found £40 in cash in the washing machine, digital scales, mobile phones and a list of names and numbers.

Buckley was arrested and made no comment in interview.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The prosecutor said: “The Crown submit the defendant is still involved in drug dealing. He collects money for the sale of the drugs and he is paid for doing so.”

She added that he is paid in drugs.

Mr Dallas said that his client “performed a limited role under direction.”

The court heard Buckley started smoking cannabis at the age of just 10 and is now addicted to the class B drug, using it daily, as well as a frequent user of crack cocaine.

Buckley had pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply herion and crack cocaine on the basis that the drugs and the scales did not belong to him and he was minding them for someone else.

The defendant has 15 previous convictions for 22 offences, including robberies, burglaries and drug-related offences.

Recorder Paul Greaney QC sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, and ordered him to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work.