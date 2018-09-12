Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gang of car thieves threatened to stab a couple and their children while trying to force entry to their home.

Conor Waddington was woken in the early hours by five masked men using a blow torch on his house door lock in Calderdale .

The 25-year-old said the men were armed with knives, baseball bats and some kind of 'battering ram'.

During a short stand-off, the father was told: "Hand over the keys or we'll stab the kids."

Mr Waddington said that when the attempt to burn the door locked failed the gang started battering the door.

"I went to the window and was told I had one minute to drop the key or they were battering through the door and they made it clear they would stab us and the kids."

Mr Waddington said he had no option but to hand over the keys to a VW Golf R.

As they left one of the robbers said "you've just saved yourselves".

The Golf was found in Bradford a short time later.

Mr Waddington said he wouldn't be keeping such cars at his address in the future.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the robbery which took place on Gratrix Lane, Sowerby Bridge, at 3.13am on Tuesday.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The suspects attempted to gain entry to the property and made threats to the victim to hand over the keys to a VW Golf parked outside.

"The victim handed over the keys to the suspects who made off in the vehicle in the direction of Burnley Road.

"Officers found the vehicle abandoned in Bradford a short time later."

Officers with Calderdale CID are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting the crime reference number 13180452440.