ALMONDBURY

April 5 at 7.15 am: A brick was used to smash a downstairs living room window on Del Lacy Avenue, a tidy search was made of one bedroom and a £360 body warmer was stolen from a wardrobe, exit as entry.

March 26 at 5.30 pm: Burglars climbed onto the roof of lean to access of a first floor window on Northgate, this was smashed to gain entry but nothing was stolen.

February 26 at 7.10pm: A wall was climbed to enter a back garden on Row Street, a lock and handles were removed on a rear kitchen door, entry was gained to a kitchenette but was unable to access the rest of the property as the door into the property was locked and secure.

DALTON

March 1 at 11am: Entry was made to a property on Coniston Avenue via a kitchen window, a very untidy search was made in the loft and upstairs and downstairs, nothing was believed to have been stolen.

KIRKHEATON

April 2 at 12pm: A euro profile lock was snapped on UPVC french doors, the house on Heaton Avenue was entered, an untidy search was made of the first floor rooms and jewellery, cash and household items were stolen.

HUDDERSFIELD

April 5 in the late evening: Suspects climbed a fence to enter a compound at the Recycling Centre on Emerald Street, they entered two containers, stealing items from within, left when confronted by a security guard.

RAWTHORPE

April 3 at 9am: A front door key was stolen from a faulty key safe outside the front door on Brown Royd Avenue, thieves made off with the same.

BRADLEY

April 4 in the early hours of the morning: A rear garden was entered on Sherwood Avenue, a window was smashed, and an untidy search was made of one room and mobile phones and jewellery were stolen, exit as entry.

April 5 at 11pm: A Honda ANF 125 motorcycle was stolen on Upper Quarry Road, it was left on the street and secured with a disc lock and steering lock.

FARTOWN

April 4 at 2am: A rear garden was entered on Fulford Avenue, a window of a shed was smashed, thieves reached in, the noise alerted the owner who shouted at the suspects who then made off.

LINDLEY

April 4 at 12.00 am: £80 was stolen from victims wallet whilst he was asleep on West Street and thieves left via a rear door, victim woke up but as unable to suspect due to mobility issues.

MARSH

April 5 at 9.15pm: A victim dropped his garage key in the garden on New Hey Road, suspect is captured on CCTV using the garage key to enter the garage, suspect then steals a chainsaw and food from the outdoor freezer, filling up a bag and making off with items including the keys.

CROSLAND MOOR

March 29 at 3.30pm: The rear of a property on Blackmoorfoot Road is approached and wooden cladding was detached from the building, no entry is gained to the property.

March 29 at 10.15 pm: A property was entered on Hawthorne Terrace via an insecure side door and a Samsung Galaxy tablet was stolen that was on charge in the kitchen.

NEWSOME

March 31 at 7am: A locked car parked on Belmont Street was broken into by smashing the window, nothing was stolen.

GOLCAR

March 29 at 1.30 pm: S front passenger door window was smashed of a Nissan Note on Bolster Moor Road, thieves removed and stole an SD card in a sat nav system.

March 29 at 11pm: Burglars entered via an insecure kitchen window, unplugged a CCTV system and stole a locked safe from a cupboard on Round Ings Road.

March 31 at 9.50pm: Two suspects with face masks used a broach in the perimeter fence of a commercial property on Jubilee Way, they then climbed the inner perimeter of the fence and gained access to a loading bay but gained to gain access to the main building and made off empty handed.