Police have revealed a “massive amount of drinking” by Manchester United fans had caused problems during the FA Cup game against Huddersfield Town in February.

A police report on the game has revealed that “numerous bottles” were thrown from the away stand and United supporters had been fighting among themselves.

The report, released by West Yorkshire Police following a Freedom of Information request, revealed that nine people were arrested and five fans ejected from the John Smith’s Stadium.

Police revealed:

* Three people were arrested on Stadium Way just before kick-off following reports of disorder.

* A fight broke out in a home stand when United scored in the third minute due to the presence of an away fan. Two arrests were made.

(Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

* Numerous bottles were thrown towards the pitch from the away stand when the goal went in.

* ‘Obvious signs of drinking in view of the pitch was observed in the away stand resulting in one arrest.’

The report added: “Following the second goal, several away supporters entered the playing area, resulting in some being led away by stewards.

“Two further arrests from the away stand occurred when two away fans fought between themselves. It was obvious that a massive amount of drinking within the away stands had taken place.”

Following the match, one Huddersfield supporter was arrested for a public order offence on the South Stand car park.

The report concluded: “A very long and busy day was had by all.”

Town lost the game 0-2, with both goals scored by Romelu Lukaku.