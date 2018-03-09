Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have found a massive cannabis farm in a Huddersfield house.

Officers went to the property in Springdale Street at Thornton Lodge yesterday morning armed with a drugs warrant.

But they were shocked at the scale of the cannabis operation they found once they went inside.

At first they discovered more than 400 plants but then while dismantling the cannabis farm they discovered another room in the property which has another 600 plants.

It’s believed the street value of the haul could be more than £500,000.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and one has been subsequently charged.

He is 37-year-old Sy Nguyen who remains in police custody.