A smash on the M62 has caused huge tailbacks stretching back 10 miles near Huddersfield.

Five vehicles have been involved in the pile-up near to Stott Hall Farm between junction 23 at Outlane and Junction 22 at Rishworth Moor.

The crash happened just after 11am which immediately shut off the third lane, leaving traffic struggling to get past the accident scene.

It is not thought anyone has been badly hurt but the vehicles - including a BMW, an Audi A7, a Ford Transit and a Skoda - are thought to have been badly damaged.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We have had reports of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision just past the farmhouse on the westbound carriageway. There are vehicles in the central reservation and on the hard shoulder and we understand that five are involved.”

At least one ambulance attended but no-one is thought to have been seriously hurt.