You’ve heard the one about what Scotsmen wear under their kilts – but what do footballers wear under their shorts?

In the case of Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams the answer is probably the same – nothing!

Williams had to endure some unfortunate over-exposure on live TV after he was caught on camera ‘adjusting’ his shorts as he sat on the subs’ bench behind head coach David Wagner.

The BT Sport cameras cut to Wagner towards the end of Town’s victory over Bournemouth – but only succeeded in capturing Williams whipping down his shorts.

The former Reading player appeared to have nothing on underneath, posing the question: Why?

Former Town goalkeeper and BBC Radio Leeds summariser Matt Glennon tried to shed some light on a delicate area.

Glennon was part of the commentary team at the game when footage of Williams started to emerge.

“At first I thought it was a spoof but it quickly became clear it was all too real,” he said.

“I’ve seen some dodgy things on the bench in my time but never anything caught on camera like this.

“Footballers usually wear slips – or underpants – and maybe skins – skin-tight long shorts – to keep their hamstrings and groin muscles warm but Danny had nothing on. Maybe the shorts have an underlining like swimming trunks?

“I don’t think Danny will ever live this down but I think a lot of ladies thoroughly enjoyed their football on Sunday.”