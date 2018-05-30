Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brazen fly-tippers have struck in Lindley.

A mattress and rubbish in plastic bags were dumped at the bottle bank on Lidget Street while a tyre, wood, broken glass and other rubbish was left by the bus stop outside Huddersfield Royal Infirmary at Acre Street.

Local resident Kenn Winter, who took photos of the mess, said the rubbish had been dumped over the Bank Holiday.

He said while he was at the Acre Street site, a council waste service truck drove straight past, ignoring the rubbish.

But Mr Winter praised the council’s “outstanding” cleansing staff for shifting the rubbish within 24 hours after he reported it.

He said the incident outside the hospital had particularly “got my goat.”

He said the fly-tippers must have struck at night. “The hospital is one of the busiest places in town,” said Mr Winter. “They must have done it at night. People would have seen something otherwise.”

Despite the speedy clear-up, Mr Winter, a former Kirklees Council planner, said the village remained blighted by the sight of the derelict former Kirklees children’s home site at St Thomas Road. The council sold the site for housing more than four years ago, but it remains undeveloped and overgrown.

“Derelict land gets people into a culture that nothing matters,” he said.

Mr Winter said he and Lindley ward councillor Cahal Burke had taken Naz Parker, the council’s strategic director for economy and infrastructure, on a one-hour tour of Lindley to discuss issues including the “land banking” of the site at St Thomas Road.

Incidents of fly-tipping should be reported to Kirklees Council by phoning 01484 414700.