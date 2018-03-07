Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Mayor of Warrington has resigned after posting derogatory online comments about two Huddersfield-born rugby league players.

Labour councillor Les Morgan stepped down after posting comments about Warrington Wolves’ brothers Toby and George King who hail from Meltham.

Clr Morgan, 75, responded to a question on a fans’ forum which had asked: “Who is worse, Toby or George King? You decide.”

His response to the question was “it’s a pity that their parents ever met.”

Wolves fans have called for the councillor to apologise to the brothers in person.

On Twitter, fan Phil Roswell said: “We expect a public apology for the King brothers from the Warrington mayor on Friday night on the pitch in front of the Sky cameras.

“Disrespectful and ignorant, not deserving of his position in office.

Warrington Borough Council confirmed that Clr Morgan had resigned from his position as mayor “with immediate effect.”

A spokesman added: “He will continue in his role as councillor for Latchford West.”

The Warrington Guardian reported that Clr Morgan has issued an apology and admitted it had been a “silly thing to do.”

Toby King, 21, played in the game after coming on as a substitute while brother George, 23, wasn’t a member of the match day squad.

The brothers, who went to Honley High, played amateur rugby league together at Meltham All Blacks. Both had played at the Huddersfield Giants Academy.