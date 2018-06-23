Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fast food restaurant has been urged to do more to tackle litter left behind by thoughtless customers.

The McDonald’s drive-thru at Gallagher Retail Park, Wakefield Road, Waterloo, has been accused of failing to tackle litter thrown from cars by customers dropping by to pick up their burgers and chips.

A resident in nearby Fenay Bridge Road said: “People come to the drive-thru and chuck the rubbish out of the cars onto the road. McDonald’s has a litter picker every morning, but by the time the guy arrives – and if it is windy – the rubbish is all over the place.”

Rubbish strewn around includes paper cups, paper bags, cardboard drinks trays and food containers.

The resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “We have been living here for a year and we complained a year ago about the rubbish coming down Fenay Bridge Road. They agreed to extend their litter pick to our road, but there’s litter every morning.”

He said there was no excuse for littering, adding: “I use the drive-thru to get a coffee in the mornings and my wife goes there to get a treat for the kids and brings it home. People should take their litter home or find a bin for it.

“But there’s only one bin, which is chock-full. There are nowhere near enough litter bins. McDonald’s should be doing a lot more than they’re are doing.”

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “As a business it is of the utmost important to us be a good neighbour and we are committed to playing our part in tackling rubbish, which includes our long-standing support of various Keep Britain Tidy campaigns around the country.

“The restaurant team in our Gallagher Retail Park restaurant has always conducted regular litter picks around the restaurant and will continue to do so.”

The drive-thru fast food restaurant in Waterloo underwent a major digital makeover in May last year with improvements including four self-service kiosks with touch screens and the introduction of table service.

The retail park is also occupied by traders including Home Bargains, Aldi, M&S Simply Food and Pets at Home.