Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neil Brigg knows his cows well.

In fact, thanks to cutting edge technology, he knows everything about them – from how far each cow has walked in the last 24 hours to how many litres of milk she’s produced this week.

That helps Neil to tailor each cow’s feed and care to suit her individual needs, which in turn helps milk yield.

About 100 milking cows are benefiting from the new cow welfare equipment and milking parlour improvements at Far Wortshill Farm, Slaithwaite.

Neil said: “Each cow has an auto ID and pedometer fitted to her left leg. We know her resting times and walking times. If she’d been laid down too long she may be lame; or if she’s not rested long enough we may have to look at the cows’ bedding.

“We have our own milk round and we supply independent milkmen as well as local coffee shops and farm shops so we need a level supply all year round.

“This means we have cows at different stages of lactation within the herd. Thanks to this new system we know when each cow enters the milking parlour where she is in her pregnancy or if she’s just calved.”

Said Neil: “A cow’s peak yield is about a month after calving; this system allows us to adjust each cow’s feed according to her own stage of lactation. It’s better for the cows and improves efficiency and yields.”

The milking parlour also has a new improved walkway with automated exit gates so cows can easily be segregated when they’ve finished milking if required – such as if they’re due to calve, see the vet or need extra care.

Neil and his family moved to Far Wortshill Farm in 1976 from their Lancashire farming roots. Now his son, Sam, wants to follow in his footsteps and that of his great, great granddad.

“Sam has been to agricultural college, spent a year working on a grass-fed low tech dairy farm in New Zealand and now works on a high-tech UK dairy farm, where the cows are housed all the time and milked conventionally three times a day.

“Through all this he’s learnt about the many different ways in which to farm and he’s decided that he still wants to have contact time with the cows, rather than adopting a fully automated system; and to have the cows outside in the summer.

“In our milking parlour we have the best equipment but we still milk the cows ourselves; we still have contact time with them. And with this new system we know what’s going on with all our cows all the time and we can take a more proactive approach to their care; it’s better for everyone,” said Neil.

The equipment was part-funded through the South Pennines’ LEADER programme, managed by Pennine Prospects. The organisation comprises Kirklees, Calderdale, Bradford, Lancashire, Oldham and Rochdale councils along with Natural England,

The programme supports rural businesses in the South Pennines area by offering support to increase farm productivity and diversification, rural tourism, rural services, support for cultural and heritage activity and for forestry productivity.

Applications are still being accepted for the programme, which has a total budget of almost £1.27m, but there is an August deadline. Grants can be awarded for up to 40% of the cost of a project.

Go to www.southpenninesleader.co.uk