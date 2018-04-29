The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Feel free to gawp...

This extraordinary and unique custom car is nicknamed the Zephijy.

It was built in an ordinary garage in an ordinary street by Jaguar enthusiast Graham Slater.

And it’s taken the motoring world by storm.

Graham, 42, from Skelmanthorpe, is regularly greeted with wide-eyed stares and open mouths.

“When I fill up with petrol it takes me 30 minutes to get away because I constantly have to answer loads of questions. People are just amazed,” he says.

And well they should be.

Based on a 2003 Jaguar XKR 2+2 hardtop coupe, the car has been extensively re-modelled with Graham sculpting it into his preferred shape. Retaining elements of the original Jaguar design it also combines aspects of a Lincoln Zephyr and a Porsche, plus classic Bugattis in its 1930s-style boat-tail rear end.

It boasts a supercharged V8 engine, full cream leather interior and painted internal trim. The wheels are machined aluminium, also unique. On the bonnet is a brass art deco Swift - a link back to ornaments that adorned the cars that pre-dated the Jaguar.

The striking pearl blood-red colour scheme was delivered by expert Mike Mayes, with apprentice painter Jonny Smith, at his bodyshop Colourcube Automotive in Lepton, Huddersfield.

Insured for £60,000, the Zephijy is the culmination of 36 weeks solid graft by Graham and his partner Steve Cook. The work colleagues bounced ideas off each other to reach the final design, which Graham, a cabinet maker who builds church organs, describes as “a custom concept”.

“It’s one of a kind. It’s a custom concept that has never been created until now.

Graham said he'd tinkered about with cars since he was 16, always altering and changing them.

He added: I’ve had many old classic cars that I’ve customised.

“For this one I sculpted using polyurethane foam, shaping it using traditional tools such as wire brushes, hand saws and sandpaper. I built it in my double garage at home at the side of the house.

“I’ve tried to keep it fairly low-key. My wife Susan says people must think we’re loaded when they see it because it’s so eye-catching.”

The car has been shown widely at events across the UK and may get a spot at the National Exhibition Centre later this year. In the meantime petrolheads can see it everywhere from Wakefield to Peterborough. Local car aficionados can catch up with it at Lepton Highlanders in September and prior to that in Doncaster.

“My kids love it,” says Graham, father to Emmie, 12, Charlotte, 10 and Cody, 3, who has Downs syndrome.

“My middle daughter says it makes her feel like a celebrity at car shows because everyone stops to take pictures. It really is the star of the show.

“When my son gave me the inspiration to make the car what it is today. He’s just learned to say the word ‘car’. If I ever came to sell it, it would help him going forward.

“It would be nice to get that phone call from an eccentric millionaire, or from someone who wanted to put it in a movie.”

Next up for Graham could be a project around a ‘20s/’30s Auburn.

“To buy one today would cost six figures. I want to try and create something using some of their original style and put my own flair onto it.