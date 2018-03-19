Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hero mum Zoe Hinchliffe helped deliver her sister’s baby at home after wading through drifting snow at 3am to reach her.

Unflappable Zoe, 29, sprang into action on Sunday morning when an ambulance heading to her sister’s house got stuck on Almondbury Bank during terrible weather conditions.

She quickly dressed two-year-old daughter Mya-Rose in a snow-suit and then pushed her in a pram in sub-zero temperatures to her sister Jade North’s house on Highlands Avenue, Almondbury .

Jade, 26, was in a panic because she wanted to avoid a home birth at all costs - and partner Duncan Duffy didn’t feel confident enough to deliver the baby.

She said: “I went in labour at 3am so Duncan rang 999 and they told him to get everything ready as they were on the way but it would take some time. I had so much anxiety about going into labour and was adamant that I would not be having a natural birth. I was due to have a caesarian this Friday.”

Duncan, 37, told the ambulance service he wasn’t the man for the job at hand.

He said: “They asked me to do it but I wasn’t confident so I phoned Zoe and she saved the day. It’s an experience I will never forget. I want to say well done to Zoe because I don’t know what I would have done without her.”

Zoe held the baby’s head and followed instructions given by the ambulance service and after an hour’s labour baby Coby Cyrus Duffy was born at around 4am weighing a healthy 6lb 1oz.

An ambulance eventually got through at 6am and took mum to Calderdale Royal Hospital as she needed medical attention.

Jade, who is also mum to Kayden, 10, and Connor, three, said she was happy and relieved her sister was on hand to help.

“If it wasn’t for Zoe I wouldn’t have been able to do it,” she said. “It was really scary and I can’t believe it happened.

“I am calling Coby a ‘snowy Sunday morning miracle’. I still cannot believe that I gave birth naturally and without pain relief. I was very worried because my second baby was by emergency caesarian.”

She added: “I do feel as if someone was watching out for us. I still can’t believe she delivered the baby and at home. She deserves a medal.”

Zoe’s calmness under pressure was praised by her auntie, Kim Billingham, 49, who said: “I am in awe of what she did. She really can handle herself and there’s nothing she can’t do. I have even seen her lifting up a cooker!

“It’s lovely to see the bundle of joy. Zoe was put in a situation and she just did it. Nothing fazes my niece and to think she delivered her sister’s baby is a miracle.”