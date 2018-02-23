Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He’s the instantly recognisable Yorkshire entrepreneur with the Rod Stewart hair.

Now Mike Smith, the face of the legendary TV ads for Mike’s Carpets, is to speak about his extraordinary life as a guest of Batley History group.

The talk, on Monday February 26, marks the first time the group has been able to pin down the notoriously busy businessman, who opened his first outlet in Leeds Market in 1970.

Nine years later he moved into a former church in Armley, Leeds, which suitably emblazoned with large signs advertising Mike’s Carpets, became one of the city’s most iconic buildings.

That building is now used by the franchise M&C Carpets, but Mr Smith is still in the carpet trade with a site in Batley itself.

“I was brought up in Batley and I have a great feeling for the local area as well as a good memory for how it was when I was a kid. It’s my home town and I still have a lot of friends there.

“I’ll be talking about my life, how I started the business and how I progressed into property, which is mainly what I do now.”

And, of course, he’ll be remembering those unforgettable TV commercials that had Mike himself as the front man.

“All our early TV commercials were filmed at the Armley store. In fact one of them, from the late 80s, is going to be used as part of a new Adidas commercial. I don’t know how they’ll mix up carpets and trainers but they’re doing it, maybe because it’s a bit retro. It could revive the brand.”

Another facet of Mr Smith’s life is his love of music, which he’ll also talk about.

“I’ve always had a band or been a singer. It’s like a disease. It never leaves me.

“I started my career on the markets and in the early days, when I was out gigging, that supported my income. Nowadays I play abroad a lot, such as in Majorca from time to time.

“I do early rock ‘n’ roll – and a lot of Rod Stewart for obvious reasons!”

The meeting is at Batley Town Hall from 7.30pm. For more see http://batleyhistorygroup.co.uk/meetingsandevents.html