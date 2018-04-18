Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Car enthusiast Nick Lawton has two of the most unusual tattoos in the land.

The 45-year-old from Marsden had images of two of his heroes inked on his arm - the Victorian engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel and the Bolton steeplejack and TV presenter Fred Dibnah.

Nick had Brunel’s image inked first and then followed it up with Dibnah.

He said: “Brunel was Dibnah’s hero and both are heroes of mine.

“Brunel was an engineering genius who created bridges and railways which are still being used today.”

Fred Dibnah, who became well known as a TV personality from the 1970s onwards, was a “grafter”, says Nick.

“I used to watch him on TV with my dad. I have a lot of time for Fred Dibnah. Like me, he was a Northern lad and a grafter. He also had no fear and would help anybody out.”

Nick, who drives a skip wagon for a living, says many older people recognise his tattoos of Brunel and Dibnah but younger people less so.

“A lot of people in their 60s know about Brunel but some people have never heard of him which is a shame.”

Nick believes that it’s important to remember the contributions made by such men.

“It’s all going to be forgotten about in three or four generations which would be a massive shame.”

The tattoos were done by PJ of Slawit Ink Tattoo Studio, Carr Lane, Slaithwaite.