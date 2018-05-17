Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There were enough kings, queens, princes and princesses to fill a cathedral when Daisy Chain Nursery in Kirkburton held its royal tea party.

Excitement at Saturday’s wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meant the little ones, aged three to five, dressed in suitably royal attire replete with crowns. Even carers and staff got into the mood with everyone donning tiaras.

Huddersfield hit by royal wedding fever!

And there were buns ... lots of them.

The youngsters painted royal portraits, hung Union flags from the walls and even impersonated the soon-to-be spliced HRH.

“One little lad stood in a pose just like Prince Harry with his hand inside his suit,” said assistant manager Jodie Hellawell.

“It was lovely. The girls have tried on wedding dresses. In fact, all the children from babies to pre-school have dressed as princes, princesses, kings and queens.

“The nursery has been painted red, white and blue but the children have come in with influences from all over the world.

“One girl came in Jamaican costume. One came as Moana. One boy came in an Eton uniform.

“It has been a real pageant - the chance to be royalty for a day.”