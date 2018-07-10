Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court accused of abusing a young girl.

Daniel Brown, of Sunny Heys Road in Meltham, was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

He faces six charges of assaulting a girl by sexual touching.

The alleged offences date back to 2015 and involve a girl aged under 13.

The 31-year-old gave no indication of what his pleas to the charges will be.

Prosecutor Natalie Chapman said that the sexual contact involved touching over the child’s clothing.

She asked magistrates to deem the matter not suitable and they agreed that Brown should be dealt with by a crown court.

Magistrates sent Brown to Leeds Crown Court for a plea and case management hearing on July 31.

He was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.