Meltham Scouts have reaped a small fortune from the field behind their HQ.

Members of the group based at Huddersfield Road, Meltham Mills, have been collecting 1p and 2p coins since February with the aim of amassing enough money to create a “copper field” to swell group funds.

Scout leader Steven Burgon said: “We divided our back field up into square metres. We worked out that its would take £34-worth of 2p coins to fill each square, so we asked everyone to raise £34 in copper coins.”

About 40 members took part – joined by representatives of Honley and New Mill Scouts – using the coins to create their own designs or spell out their names in each of the squares, The designs included an impressive Fleur-de-lis Scout badge created by Dylan and Daisy Hirst, who won the prize for the best design.

In total, about 20 bucketloads of coins were collected. When all the money is counted, organisers hope to have amassed almost £1,000 for group funds.

The event also included refreshments, a crate-stacking demonstration and a chance for participants to learn a little about bushcraft.

Steven said: “One of the reasons we came up with the idea was to get the youngsters away from their computers, to go outside and enjoy themselves.

“We were going to have a ‘penny mile’, but decided it would be too difficult to police and keep things safe. We’ve got a big field at the back, so we decided to use that. It has gone really well.”