Police found cannabis when they were called to examine a car at Outlane Golf Club.

They received a report at 8pm on May 13 that there was a black Volkswagen Polo parked up in the car park and the occupants were smoking the Class B drug.

Officers arrived and found three men sat inside and could smell the drug coming from the vehicle, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Before being searched passenger Sean O’Dowd handed over a small snap sealed bag containing cannabis.

The 20-year-old said he’d bought the drug to smoke it and knew that he was wrong to be in possession of it.

He pleaded guilty to an offence of possessing a controlled drug.

His solicitor Sajid Majeed said: “When police attended they spoke with the driver and not the passengers.

“He volunteered the drugs to police and didn’t try to conceal them.”

Magistrates gave O’Dowd, of Churn Lane in Halifax, a 12 month conditional discharge.

He will still have to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

His cannabis will be forfeited and destroyed.