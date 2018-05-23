Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men burgled the home of a retired policeman taking sentimental items including his long service medal, a court heard.

They allegedly used a white Volkswagen Golf stolen in an earlier burglary to carry out the ransacking of the ex-PC’s house

Simon Maughan, 23, of Cardinal Avenue in Leeds, and Jerry Smith, 18, of Edwin Street in Sutton-In-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

They face two charges of burglary and theft of a Volkswagen Golf worth £18,000.

Smith faces an additional charge of possession of cannabis and a third male, a 16-year-old who cannot be named, appeared at the Huddersfield court accused of handling goods stolen in the burglaries.

The first burglary took place on May 14 at an address in Cuniver Court, Liversedge , magistrates were told.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that the occupants were not home but returned to find that a downstairs rear window had been smashed to gain entry.

He told magistrates that the house had been ransacked with valuable jewellery, cash and spare keys to their Volkswagen Golf had been stolen together with the vehicle.

Then on May 19 there was a break-in at a house in Camblesforth, North Yorkshire, Mr Wills said.

There a bedroom was ransacked with jewellery, cash, perfume and police equipment stolen.

Items item from the retired policeman living at the address included his long service medal and other memorabilia, magistrates were told.

The teenager allegedly helped the older men move property stolen from the Golf, later found fitted with false plates, into another vehicle and address.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and committed the men’s case to Leeds Crown Court where they will first appear on June 19.

They were remanded into custody in the meantime.

The boy’s trial will be held separately at the city’s Youth Court on June 14.