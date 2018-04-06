Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men had to be treated by medics after running into a burning home in Huddersfield.

Firefighters who were called to a blaze at Deighton Road found the men suffering from smoke inhalation.

Crews from Rastrick and Huddersfield were called to the incident at 1.30pm on Friday.

Officers wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire, which severely damaged the downstairs of the mid-terrace home.

An investigation into what caused the fire is underway.

A watch commander at Rastrick station told the Examiner the men had returned home to find the building in flames.

He said they risked their lives by going inside to investigate how bad it was but fled back outside after realising it was too serious.

When firefighters arrived they were struggling from the effects of breathing in toxic smoke.

They were treated by an ambulance crew.

One man was taken to hospital but the other refused treatment.

Firefighters discovered that there were no working smoke detectors in the premises.

Some were fitted by officers before they left.

“We would advise people not to go into premises that are on fire,” the watch commander said.