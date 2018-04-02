Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The two men who died in a fatal crash on the M62 were from the Dewsbury area.

A 34-year-old man and a 37-year-old man travelling in a white Skoda died after they were hit by a 22-year-old man driving a black Vauxhall Insignia on the wrong side of the motorway.

The tragedy occurred eastbound on the westbound carriageway of the M62 near to junction 26 at Chain Bar, Bradford.

Police confirmed that the 22-year-old failed a roadside breath test. He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary to be treated for a broken hand but then taken back into custody.

This morning one woman spoke of her devastation at the deaths on Facebook, saying: “He’s taken my grandchildren’s Daddy. He ruined our lives for ever!!!”

While another said those who died were innocent men returning home from work, adding: “They were doing a job for one of my friends on Facebook. He’s heartbroken as they were on a driving job for him. So tragic and unnecessary.”

A police spokesman said: “Officers have responded and located the two vehicles. Two males in one of the vehicles, which is a white Skoda, were declared deceased at the scene .

“A male, believed to be the driver of the second vehicle involved which is a black Vauxhall Insignia, was arrested for causing death by dangerous driving.

“He also failed a roadside breath test. The major roadside collision team are continuing the investigation.”

The force said the two men killed in the collision were 34 and 37, and that the man who was arrested is currently being questioned by officers.

Some reports initially said he was seen running away from the scene, but the Examiner understands he was merely wandering about.

A Cleckheaton firefighter said he suffered a broken hand as a result of the incident.