A woman who came within moments of taking her own life from a bridge has decorated Scammonden Bridge in a bid to deter others.

Lisa Barnes was talked down from her own suicide bid in 2017.

After making a recovery she and her supporters are determined to help other people who are on the brink of jumping from high bridges.

She has founded a new project dubbed Bridge The Gap that is aiming to try and stop people from taking the final fatal step.

They have adorned the rusty railings of the 120ft tall bridge over the M62 with messages of hope and ribbons in the hope it will make people think twice.

Lisa, 46, from Manchester, invited The Examiner to join her and group members as they spent Sunday afternoon attaching small signs to the notoriously bleak structure above the moors.

Lisa, who is still with us today thanks to the incredible actions of the emergency services, was persuaded not to end her life after threatening to jump from a bridge over the M67 near her home.

“I don’t really remember much about it, or how I got there,” she said.

“The police, the ambulance and the fire brigade came, and a negotiator had to talk me down.

“So I’m one of the lucky ones that are still here today.”

Sadly, many do not get that chance, arriving at remote locations like Scammonden with no emotional support.

Husband Nick, 46, and the couple’s children Mollie and Sam, are fully supporting the campaign to get people talking about suicidal thoughts.

Nick said: “The strange thing was I didn’t see it coming, nobody saw it coming.

“It was just a normal day, Lisa had been a little bit down but nothing on this sort of scale.

“It really hit us hard, but fortunately with support from our friends and family and some counselling, Lisa has made a great recovery and there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“There is help out there, don’t be ashamed to ask for help.

“Like our signs say, it’s OK not to be OK.”

Lisa added: “We started the campaign due to the gap there is in mental health care.

“Because it was a bridge that I tried to jump off last year, we’ve called the campaign Bridge The Gap.

“Hopefully the signs that we put on the bridges will make people stop and think about it, and hopefully we can save some lives.”

The handwritten signs are a bid to pull people back from the brink and seek help.

While the Samaritans installed two signs with just its phone number on the bridge years ago, they are some distance away from the point where people are known to have taken their lives.

Now, both sides of the entire structure are filled with messages such as: “Hey you, remember you are loved”, “Never let a stumble in the road be the end of your journey” and “Just because you’re struggling doesn’t mean you’re failing.”

Lisa added: “This is our seventh bridge now, we’ve done some in Tameside and some in Stockport and one in Manchester.

“This is a stand out bridge, lots of people have been messaging us asking us to come and do it.

“We’ve got lots of messages on our signs, from ones reminding people that they are loved and there is hope out there, to hard hitting things, like ‘suicide doesn’t take the pain away, it just gives it to somebody else.’”

One of the first people to join the Bridge The Gap campaign was Nicola Greaves.

The 40-year-old from Hyde, said: “I understand how overwhelming depression and anxiety can be as I’ve been close to the edge myself.

“The first bridge they did is at the bottom of a road where I live that’s a hotspot for suicide, and I just thought it was a great idea.

“I found them on Facebook and asked if they needed any help.

“If it helps just one person it’s worth the time coming out here to do it.

“If somebody comes along to this bridge and sees that people have gone to this effort, it might make them hesistate.

“That hesitation might possibly be what will stop them from taking their life – at least just think about it for a second.

“It might be the second that saves them.”

Stephanie Devereux, 31, from Wythenshaw in Manchester, has also joined the campaign after battling her own demons in recent months.

“It was only last month that I wanted to do it myself,” she said.

“It was just fortunate that I had my mum to call to get me over it, and my GP.

“People need to know that there’s somebody out there that can help you – it doesn’t have to be the end, it’s the beginning.

“If I’d have come to a bridge like this, it would definitely stop me.

“If it stops at least one person, it’s beneficial.

“We’re going to keep going and we’re working with the police to see which bridges are most used and help as many people as we can.”

Scammonden Bridge is maintained by government agency Highways England, who after saying nothing could be done to make it safer, have in recent months said they are looking at what can be done.

A bridge engineer from Canada has told the Examiner he believes the 1970s built structure could be retrofitted with an anti-suicide fence.

In May, a West Yorkshire coroner called for action at the bridge following the inquest of the latest person to plunge to their death – 28-year-old Nick Dawson.

The coroner said six others had taken their lives there over the past eight years and at least two others had been talked down by police.

Alongside the human tragedy, the full closure of the motorway following any incidents is thought to cost £1m a minute to the economy.

Bridge The Gap has only been going for three weeks but has already raised more than £1,000 for the materials to decorate the bridges.

Members are aiming to do as many bridges as they can.

To join them find them on Facebook.

If you’re suffering from suicidal thoughts there’s plenty of help out there.

Samaritans are available to listen 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on 116 123.

A hotline for teenagers and young adults called PAPYRUS is available on (freephone) 0800 0684141.

Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is for young men who are feeling unhappy.

As well as their website www.thecalmzone.net it also has a helpline (0800 58 58 58).