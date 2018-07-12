Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for a thunderstorm which could end the longest heatwave in five years.

Huddersfield is just within the zone marked by the Met Office for a thunderstorm between 11am and 8pm tomorrow.

Under the yellow warning, the Met Office has warned of flooding of a few homes and businesses and possible damage to buildings, plus possible temporary loss of power due to lightning strikes plus travel delays because of surface water and sprays.

James Ruddiman, Sales Director of Elland-based The Flood Company, which mitigates the damage caused by flooding, said: "Following extended periods of warm weather, flooding can be far from people’s minds but the weather we have been experiencing over the last month has left the ground hard and therefore unable to absorb water.

"This means that heavy, extreme downpours over a short period can create flash flooding which can be devastating for residents and commercial property owners."

But the town may escape the storm as there is only a 30-40% chance of it, according to the Met Office.

A weakened Hurricane Chris, which was tearing through North America earlier this week, is also set to bring colder, wetter conditions to Huddersfield next week.

Next week looks wet with a 40% to 70% chance of rain from Monday to Sunday 22 July, according to The Weather Channel . It will however remain warm with daily highs of between 21°C and 23°C.