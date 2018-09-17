Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Keep your coats buttoned tight and keep an eye on those wheelie bins - that's the advice from meteorologists who have issued a severe weather warning for strong winds tonight.

A yellow warning for gales has been put out as Storm Helene creeps up towards the North later today (Monday). It's thought gusts could reach up to 70mph in some parts of the UK.

The warning covers West Yorkshire and the rest of the North, as well as the Midlands.

This may cause delays to traffic and buses on the roads, as well as trains and flights. Strong winds often cause lane closures or temporary speed limits on the M62 due to it being a high and exposed motorway frequented by HGVs.

The warning is in place from 9pm tonight until 6pm tomorrow evening.