A “highly intelligent” microbiology student made a stupid mistake when she got behind the wheel while more than twice the legal limit.

Chloe Baker was stopped by police who witnessed her slightly swerving in the road in the early hours of March 27.

They pulled over her black Peugeot on Huddersfield Road in Dewsbury at 3am as they suspected that she had been drinking.

The 26-year-old failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Dewsbury Police Station where she provided further breath samples.

These showed that she had 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was more than twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Ian Owen, mitigating, said that his client had no previous convictions and that a criminal record would have a “profound impact” on her.

He described her as being highly intelligent, having gained a First degree in biology from Liverpool John Moores University.

She is currently studying for a Masters specialising in microbiology and works for a company working within the healthcare sector to improve and save lives.

Mr Owens said: “She’s somebody who is geared more to helping people in the community than a random act of stupidity such as this.

“In the cold light of sobriety she recognised that other people could have been involved in her escapade and that’s why excess alcohol matters are so frowned upon.”

Baker, of Holden Clough Drive in Oldham, pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Chairwoman Catherine Beney told her: “I hope that an intelligent young lady like you won’t find yourself in this situation again.”

Baker was banned from driving for 20 months.

She was also fined £60 and ordered to pay £85 court costs plus £30 victim surcharge.