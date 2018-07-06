The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman banned from every equestrian event in the UK has appeared in court facing 15 counts of fraud.

Charmaine McAllister, of Manchester Road in Milnsbridge , was before Kirklees magistrates via a prison video link.

She is charged with 15 offences of fraud by false representation dated between November 29 last year and January 16 this year.

Between these dates the 31-year-old is alleged to have used stolen credit cards to make various purchases.

These are said to have included cosmetic surgery, cars, hotel bookings, items from John Lewis and Ralph Lauren and takeaway food from Papa Johns.

McAllister is also accused of breaching a criminal behaviour order.

She allegedly did this by contacting a person who has advertised for sale a horse or a pony or related equipment.

McAllister was banned from doing this as part of an order made by Sheffield Crown Court in June 2015 which also barred her from any equestrian event in the UK.

McAllister entered no pleas to the charges and will next appear at the Huddersfield court via a prison video link next Thursday.

She was remanded into custody in the meantime.